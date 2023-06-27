Pickensville police chief passes away

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Town of Pickensville announced the passing of Police Chief Kendrick Barnes on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Kendrick Barnes died Monday, June 26.

“We, the Town of Pickensville ask that you please be with his family, his friends, and his community during this time of grief. He was a beloved officer, son, husband, father, and friend. The community is at an overwhelming loss with his passing.”

Chief Barnes had been with the Pickensville Police Department since March 10, 2020.

