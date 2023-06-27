Pickensville police chief passes away
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Town of Pickensville announced the passing of Police Chief Kendrick Barnes on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
Police Chief Kendrick Barnes died Monday, June 26.
Chief Barnes had been with the Pickensville Police Department since March 10, 2020.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.