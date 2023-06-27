LawCall
Pickensville police chief passes away

Police Chief Kendrick Barnes
Police Chief Kendrick Barnes(Town of Pickensville - Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Town of Pickensville announced the passing of Police Chief Kendrick Barnes on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Kendrick Barnes died Monday, June 26.

Chief Barnes had been with the Pickensville Police Department since March 10, 2020.

