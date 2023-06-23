LawCall
Trial delayed for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial date for Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper, who faces a misdemeanor harassment charge, has been delayed.

Cooper turned himself into Marshall County authorities on a misdemeanor harassment warrant on June 12, he was released nearly an hour later on a $500 bond.

Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond

Cooper was initially due in court on August 2 for a bench trial before Judge Mitchell Floyd in Marshall County. In a motion to continue, filed by Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Kromann, “the facts at issue in this case are also the subject of a civil matter.”

Cooper was charged with harassment over a land dispute with his neighbor. The State is arguing that the trial for the harassment charge should not continue until the property dispute is resolved.

The new trial date is set for Jan. 3, 2024.

