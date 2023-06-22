LawCall
NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins joins Legion FC ownership group

Wilkins invests into the club’s future
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Legion FC continues to make moves on the national stage from record crowds to winning against MLS teams.

It’s been quite the month for the Legion, but now NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins has taken notice as the former Atlanta Hawk star has joined the club’s ownership group.

Wilkins has previous ties to the city of Birmingham through his work as board chairman of KultureCity, a nonprofit advocating for acceptance of individuals with “invisible disabilities.” Grouplove and comedian Ken Jeong also work with the Birmingham-based nonprofit. Protective Stadium also has a sensory room at Legion matches and looks to grow that relationship by including the nonprofit on regular season jerseys set to launch in July.

The idea for the club and Wilkins is to build the club together and bridge the connection between the city and the team. A new practice facility is in the works as Legion FC aims to continue to make noise not just in the USL but across the soccer landscape.

Legion FC has nine regular season games remaining with San Antonio FC and the Las Vegas Lights on the road before returning home on July 15, playing host to the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kickoff for that game is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

