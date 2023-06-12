Alabama names Maryland’s Rob Vaughn as its new head baseball coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A day after the Alabama baseball team saw its season end to Wake Forest in the NCAA Super Regionals, the Tide have found their new head coach.

As first reported by Bama 247Sports John Talty, and officially confirmed by the school on Monday, Maryland’s Rob Vaughn replaced the void left behind by former coach Brad Bohannon, who was fired May 4 following an investigation into improper gambling practices. Interim head coach Jason Jackson will also remain on staff as Vaughn’s top assistant and continue his role as pitching coach. Jackson led the Tide in the final month of the season, helping Alabama host its first NCAA regional in 17 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob Vaughn as the next head baseball coach at The University of Alabama,” said University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne in the school’s official press release. “I talked to a number of people throughout this process and was so impressed with Rob from the start. He is one of the young, bright talents in college baseball and has done an excellent job leading Maryland’s program. The success on the field speaks for itself, but even more impactful were the conversations with those who have played for Rob. We look forward to welcoming Rob, his wife Kayleigh, and children, Wyatt and Beau to Tuscaloosa.”

Vaughn comes from a reenergized Maryland program where the Terrapins claimed their first Big Ten Championship in school history in 2022 followed up by the program’s first Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2023. The 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year arrived to Maryland as an assistant in 2013 before later being named the head coach in 2017.

The 2009 Kansas State grad played catcher for the Wildcats before a short stint in the Chicago White Sox’ minor league system. He led the Terps to a 183-117 record, including an 84-54 mark in Big Ten play, finishing atop the conference standings in both 2022 and 2023. He was a part of the staff for the three winningest seasons in Maryland history, including the only 40-win seasons for the Terps in 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023.

“I could not be more excited to join the Alabama Crimson Tide,” said Vaughn. “The culture, the people and the program speak for themselves. Watching the team from afar, I could tell just how special it is, and I cannot wait to get started and help get this group get back to Omaha. The fact that Coach Jackson will be here by my side makes me even more excited because he’s done such an incredible job and will be a big part of what we do going forward. I want to thank Greg Byrne and the administration for this opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I are thrilled for the move to Tuscaloosa and look forward to being part of the community. Roll Tide!”

Vaughn will formally be introduced at a press conference Tuesday, June 13.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.