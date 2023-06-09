Eli Gold gets encouraging health news

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A familiar voice just might be back this fall announcing Alabama football games. We’ve all heard Eli Gold has been battling cancer. The wonderful news tonight that Eli says he’s on the mend and cancer free.

No one here can imagine an Alabama football not being called by the legend himself, Eli Gold. But that’s what happened last season; no Eli as he spent the entire 2022 football season battling cancer and winning.

In the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, we paid a visit to Rama Jama and found a number of admirers of Eli Gold, all elated the famed broadcaster is on the mend.

Wayne Vardaman’s own father played for the Crimson Tide and was very pleased to hear Gold is winning his fight of all battles.

“Eli Gold is Alabama football. We couldn’t get be more excited. His voice,” said Vardaman.

That voice. The one that’s described it all; the victories, the losses, and everything else in between.

One Mark Flemmings hopes will be back behind the mic soon for the 2023 season.

“He’s a high familiar voice. When everybody hears Eli Gold’s voice they know it’s Eli Gold,” said Flemmings.

For Frannie Clark, the 2022 season without Eli Gold was like missing a family member. Clark misses his fellow New Yorker.

“When an announcer is with the team for a long time, people know that person. They become an extension of their family,” said Clark.

Gold himself shared with WBRC that he’s doing well with the most recent PET scan showed no trace of cancer, clean and green. Gold says the university plans to release something soon in regards to the upcoming season. Meantime, those who miss the legend are cheering him on to victory.

“He’s so iconic and thrilled to have him back,” said Kim Vardaman.

Eli Gold is 69-years-old and has been a major part of the Crimson Tide broadcasting team since 1988.

