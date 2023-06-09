Birmingham Legion seeing huge surge in attendance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sports are typically pretty cut and dry. You win or you lose, but recently it appears even when the Birmingham Legion lose, they come out ahead.

Two record breaking crowds in the matter of weeks have soccer fans smiling ear to ear in the magic city.

Legion leaders say that this is a sign they are headed in the right direction. Of course, none of this would be possible without stellar play on the field.

The team recently made a deep run in the US Open tourney. They took out Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC before losing a nail biter to Leo Messi’s new team, Inter Miami (Messi did not play in the match). Albeit with some questionable officiating from the referees.

Still, the games drew massive and record breaking crowds of over twelve and eighteen thousand fans.

Team President Jay Heaps stressed it is an exciting time for the club.

Attendance is already up 15% from the prior year, but to see these huge spikes for the big games shows that the community is really buying in.

“Birmingham was in the spotlight right? Major League Soccer was looking, US Soccer was looking and Birmingham showed out. Hopefully what we have done is create a really good momentum and catalyst around supporting the team because it is a fun experience. The more people that are there the more intense the game is and certainly the better the experience,” said Heaps.

I asked Heaps what it would take for the Legion to make it to bigger league. Heaps stressed it was about winning and continued community support.

