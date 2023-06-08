Part of I-65 in Pelham closed after 18-wheeler fire
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-65 North and South in Pelham is closed Thursday following an 18-wheeler fire.
I-65 North at mile marker 246 is closed as well as the far left lane on I-65 South. The crash happened just before 12:21 p.m.
It’s unknown if there are any injuries or fatalities.
