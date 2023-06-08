LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Part of I-65 in Pelham closed after 18-wheeler fire

The crash happened just before 12:21 p.m.
The crash happened just before 12:21 p.m.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-65 North and South in Pelham is closed Thursday following an 18-wheeler fire.

I-65 North at mile marker 246 is closed as well as the far left lane on I-65 South. The crash happened just before 12:21 p.m.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or fatalities.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in Cullman
5 arrested in Cullman on charges of burglarizing vehicles
B'ham PD/Housing Authority partnering to solve crime
Surveillance cameras key in arresting murder suspect seen in brutal viral video in Kingston
Russell Sweeney
Hoover substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane arrives in Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.

Latest News

Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape
Casey White to be sentenced for escape charge on Thursday
Mario Scott
Calera PD arrest Center Point man after FedEx truck robbed, stolen
Zachory Broom
Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant
Next Level Chef
‘Next Level Chef’ casting call