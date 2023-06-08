Part of I-65 in Pelham closed after 18-wheeler fire

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-65 North and South in Pelham is closed Thursday following an 18-wheeler fire.

I-65 North at mile marker 246 is closed as well as the far left lane on I-65 South. The crash happened just before 12:21 p.m.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or fatalities.

I-65 North is closed at MM 246 due to wreck involving an 18-wheeler. The truck is fully involved. The far left lane on I-65 South is also closed. No other information is available right now in terms of the number of vehicles involved or injuries. pic.twitter.com/cDNmWT7Dtf — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) June 8, 2023

