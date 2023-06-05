Hoover man plans on breaking record for most speeches in 24 hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover resident, Patrick O’Mara is taking his public speaking instruction to the next level.

O’Mara is planning to break the world record for the most speeches given in twenty-four hours. His attempt for the record-break is set for June 8, 2023, and he is set to visit various locations around Birmingham.

Patrick O'Mara flyer (WBRC)

The current world record for speeches in a twenty-four hour time-frame is thirty. The record was set in India back in 2018. O’Mara is aiming for thirty-one.

Completing over thirty speeches in a single day takes time, and O’Mara says that he has to start at 5 a.m. to finish in time. Even with his early start, he has to complete two or three presentations every hour. With this plan, O’Mara is planning on finishing up the day at around 9 p.m.

According to O’Mara, the world record of the most speeches requires the speaker to give unscripted speeches that last for ten minutes. Each speech has to be different.

O’Mara said, “I’ll be using fortune cookies. I’ll open the fortune cookie up, whatever the fortune cookie says I’ll create a ten minute presentation from that to ensure that it is unique.”

To find out more information or to support O’Mara’s attempt, scan the QR code on the flyer above or contact O’Mara at patrick@propresenting.com.

