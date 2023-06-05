LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hoover man plans on breaking record for most speeches in 24 hours

Patrick OiMara: Plans to break record for most speeches in 24 hours
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover resident, Patrick O’Mara is taking his public speaking instruction to the next level.

O’Mara is planning to break the world record for the most speeches given in twenty-four hours. His attempt for the record-break is set for June 8, 2023, and he is set to visit various locations around Birmingham.

Patrick O'Mara flyer
Patrick O'Mara flyer(WBRC)

The current world record for speeches in a twenty-four hour time-frame is thirty. The record was set in India back in 2018. O’Mara is aiming for thirty-one.

Completing over thirty speeches in a single day takes time, and O’Mara says that he has to start at 5 a.m. to finish in time. Even with his early start, he has to complete two or three presentations every hour. With this plan, O’Mara is planning on finishing up the day at around 9 p.m.

According to O’Mara, the world record of the most speeches requires the speaker to give unscripted speeches that last for ten minutes. Each speech has to be different.

O’Mara said, “I’ll be using fortune cookies. I’ll open the fortune cookie up, whatever the fortune cookie says I’ll create a ten minute presentation from that to ensure that it is unique.”

To find out more information or to support O’Mara’s attempt, scan the QR code on the flyer above or contact O’Mara at patrick@propresenting.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Tim Salem.
Hewitt-Trussville High School principal resigns
First alert muggy weather
First Alert: Hot start to the week with showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening
Citizens are upset over the lack of upkeep at Birmingham parks.
‘I’m ashamed of it:’ Citizens upset with lack of upkeep at Birmingham parks
The family of 28-year-old Juan Toscano said his body was recovered this weekend.
Body of hiker missing since last week found, family says

Latest News

New freestanding emergency room proposed in Hoover
Proposed freestanding emergency department coming to Hoover
Source: WBRC video
Suits for Success program continues to evolve helping more people across Birmingham
Crews battle church fire in Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham
Crews battle church fire in Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham
Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital
Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital