Safeguard your home before summer vacations with these tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer is a great time for families to get away, make some memories, and enjoy the break.

But before you do, we have some safety tips from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on how you can safeguard your home while you are away.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is urging homeowners and neighbors to partner together and take the necessary precautions to safeguard your homes this summer.

The first piece of advice from the sheriff’s office is lock all doors and windows, and if you park a vehicle outside, remove all valuables and lock the doors.

Ask a trusted neighbor to check on your home regularly while you’re away.

Criminals can use social media to find out when you’re away from home. Avoid posting your vacation plans on social media until you’re back home.

Deputy Chief Clay Hammac said a would-be criminal would not want to attempt to burglarize a home that is potentially occupied increasing their chances of being caught, so anything that you can do to make your home safe is crucial.

“Make the home appear as though you are there. Act like it is actively being lived in. Leave a porch light on, utilize home cameras or a security system,” Hammac said. “Or better yet, just call your local sheriff’s office and we are more than happy to enter a patrol request for your residence while you’re out of town and we will increase our proactive patrol efforts in your community.”

The sheriff’s office asks neighbors to be watchful and vigilant.

If you see something, say something.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.