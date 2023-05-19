LawCall
Irondale PD investigating murder-suicide at apartment complex

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Police Department is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide between two people who were dating.

Police say they responded to a residence in the 300 Block of Meadows Drive at the Colonial Village at Trussville Friday morning at approximately 9:15 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found two people dead inside the home.

Authorities are waiting to release the names until family is notified.

Note: Colonial Village at Trussville is located in Trussville, but the complex has a Birmingham address and is the Irondale City limits.

