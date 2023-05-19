Irondale PD investigating murder-suicide at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Police Department is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide between two people who were dating.

Police say they responded to a residence in the 300 Block of Meadows Drive at the Colonial Village at Trussville Friday morning at approximately 9:15 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found two people dead inside the home.

Authorities are waiting to release the names until family is notified.

Note: Colonial Village at Trussville is located in Trussville, but the complex has a Birmingham address and is the Irondale City limits.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.