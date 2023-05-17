Gov. Kay Ivey awards millions to agencies to help low-income families with utility costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures heat up, that means higher utility bills.

Now, there is new help for some families when it comes to those higher bills.

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $26 million across the state to provide emergency funding for these families.

The community action partnership of middle Alabama received $1.3 million for their LIHEAP program, or the low-income home energy assistance program.

This year, over five thousand families will be receiving money from the community action partnership of middle Alabama.

The amount of money each family receives is based on their household size and income.

Families looking for this type of assistance must apply and then schedule an appointment; those appointments will begin June 15th.

Families can receive anything from$100-$500 through this program.

I spoke with executive director Kendra Williams, who encourages the public to take advantage of this opportunity because she has seen so many families benefit from this help.

“You have helped me throughout these years,” Williams said. “I appreciate you helping my family during the times we struggled to pay our power bills, to pay our gas bills, and to make ends meet. That warmed my heart and made my day.”

Before your appointment you will need your id, social security number and a recent utility bill.

The money will be distributed to each family shortly after their appointment.

To apply, you can call 205-755-1204 or 204-287-0139.

Community Action of Middle Alabama – Helping People. Changing Lives (capmal.org)

