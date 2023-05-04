LawCall
New storm shelter coming to Calera

Calera gets new storm shelter
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second storm shelter is coming to the city of Calera.

Leaders say this much needed shelter will provide safety to residents during severe weather events, and it’s all thanks to the nonprofit Rising Eagle. They raised $70,000 of the $160,000 for the shelter.

Calera’s new shelter will include a restroom, emergency supplies, and will be able to hold 100 people.

Bill Davis, a board member of Rising Eagle said, “It’s a 10 by 48-foot metal building that can with stand winds up to 300 miles per hour.”

Soon, the city will begin to prep the site before the shelter is brought in.

“We will prepare the site and pour a concrete pad. Then, they will bring it in on a truck and set it down with a crane and secure it,” Davis said.

The shelter will be located on the south side of the city, and anyone can use it during an emergency.

“It’s one of our older parts of town where there are a lot of slab houses, which obviously are at more risk than someone who can get down in a basement and take cover,” Davis said.

The city and Rising Eagle are committed to the safety and wellbeing of its citizens. This shelter is just another way they are working to achieve that goal.

The goal is to have several shelters in different areas around the city.

Next, they hope to eventually bring one to the north side of Calera.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

