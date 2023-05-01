LawCall
ALEA investigating officer-involved shooting in Cordova

Officer-Involved Shooting
Officer-Involved Shooting(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday morning in Cordova.

The Cordova Police Department said on Monday that the shooting occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. Monday morning at 83 School Street in Cordova.

They said Cordova police officers were not involved in the shooting and said their agency is not involved in the investigation.

WBRC is working to gather more information about the incident and will update the story as more information becomes available.

