Chick-fil-A to offer free Watermelon Mint Lemonade
Claim the complimentary menu offer via the Chick-fil-A App May 1 through May 6
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the warmer temperatures in full swing across Alabama, what better way to enjoy the spring weather than with a refreshing beverage in hand?
Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area will be offering free Chick-fil-A Watermelon Mint Lemonade via the Chick-fil-A App starting Monday, May 1 through Saturday, May 6.
Chick-fil-A’s Watermelon Mint lineup of beverages infuses the unique flavors of watermelon and mint with the original Chick-fil-A Sunjoy, Lemonade, Frosted Lemonade, and Iced Tea.
These limited-time creations will be available at participating restaurants nationwide through spring, while supplies last.
To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. The promotion is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.