Chick-fil-A to offer free Watermelon Mint Lemonade

Claim the complimentary menu offer via the Chick-fil-A App May 1 through May 6
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the warmer temperatures in full swing across Alabama, what better way to enjoy the spring weather than with a refreshing beverage in hand?

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area will be offering free Chick-fil-A Watermelon Mint Lemonade via the Chick-fil-A App starting Monday, May 1 through Saturday, May 6.

Chick-fil-A’s Watermelon Mint lineup of beverages infuses the unique flavors of watermelon and mint with the original Chick-fil-A Sunjoy, Lemonade, Frosted Lemonade, and Iced Tea.

These limited-time creations will be available at participating restaurants nationwide through spring, while supplies last.

To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. The promotion is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

