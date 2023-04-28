Chick-fil-A to offer free Watermelon Mint Lemonade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the warmer temperatures in full swing across Alabama, what better way to enjoy the spring weather than with a refreshing beverage in hand?

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area will be offering free Chick-fil-A Watermelon Mint Lemonade via the Chick-fil-A App starting Monday, May 1 through Saturday, May 6.

Chick-fil-A’s Watermelon Mint lineup of beverages infuses the unique flavors of watermelon and mint with the original Chick-fil-A Sunjoy, Lemonade, Frosted Lemonade, and Iced Tea.

These limited-time creations will be available at participating restaurants nationwide through spring, while supplies last.

“We are excited to thank our guests for their loyal support with the opportunity to try this refreshing seasonal beverage,” said Jeffrey Foster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A The Grove. “We hope this delicious treat brightens their day and conveys how much we appreciate them.”

To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. The promotion is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

