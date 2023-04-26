LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gadsden Fire Department preparing local students to become first responders

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Fire Department is partnering with Gadsden City and Etowah County Schools to prepare the next generation of first responders with their new Career and Technical Education program.

Starting next school year, the class of 2024 seniors can enroll in the “Emergency and Fire Management Services” course that will prepare them to work at any fire department in the state.

“The program is tailored to assist us and the schools in recruiting firefighters,” says Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed. “Not only are we getting a finished product that we can bring directly into the fire department, these children are getting a skill that can take anywhere in the state and be ready to go.”

These courses will teach students the value of teamwork and positively impacting the community. Once they finish the program, they will receive a volunteer firefighter certification with the Alabama Fire College. Then they will be able to complete a 5-week bridge course for professional state certification as Firefighter I.

The program will be taught at the Gadsden Fire Training Center and the department is working with the city to design a space tailored for these students.

“That is going to be the high school programs classrooms,” says instructor Eric Estes. “That way, they aren’t going to be bothered by any other training we have going on.”

Chief Reed says upon graduation, students that choose to join the Gadsden Fire Department will have their courses covered.

“I am proud of our fire department leadership for working with schools to inspire students to explore high-impact careers like public safety,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “With students coming on-site to our training facility and learning what it means to manage fire and emergency services, they will leave with a deeper appreciation for the work these professionals do. Some may even realize this career path is a calling they want to pursue after graduation.”

Students that are interested can fill out this Google form: https://forms.gle/WeAsvb1SvcQ2kgW1A

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
NTSB releases preliminary report on Lifesaver medical helicopter crash in Shelby County
Tuscaloosa Police Cruiser
Criminal investigators help traffic officers in Tuscaloosa area
Tuscaloosa Police Officers are responding to multiple calls regarding overcrowded parking lots.
Tuscaloosa officers responding to overcrowding
Two-vehicle wreck.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on crash in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

City approves redevelopment plans for West Homewood Econo Lodge
New look at approved redevelopment plans for West Homewood Econo Lodge
Share the Beach: Alabama's Sea Turtle Conservation Program
Share the Beach: Alabama's Sea Turtle Conservation Program
BBB warning about fake police call scam
Better Business Bureau warning about fake police call spoofing scam
Source: WBRC video
Two Alabaster sisters spot fire at Thompson Intermediate School
Study: Birmingham ranked #10 for most vacant city in America
Study: More than 20,000 homes in Birmingham are empty