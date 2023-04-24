How to help young people cope with trauma after Dadeville mass shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A lot of people in Dadeville and the surrounding communities will forever be impacted by the mass shooting. It’s likely taking a mental toll as well.

The Dadeville mass shooting tragedy hit home for Dr. Chante Ruffin, a pediatrician in Alex City. One of the victims was one of her patients.

“As a mother and just a person in general my heart went out to the other mothers who are having to think about burying their child. I could not stop crying Saturday night when I found out kids had passed away,” Dr. Ruffin said.

Dealing with trauma can have a big impact on mental health. For parents, trying to figure out how to help children affected by the shooting will be challenging. Ruffin says a first good step is bringing a feeling of security to your family.

“Make sure that your child feels safe. Even when they are around you. Kind of reassure them I understand what happened, it’s going to be okay. That constant reassurance from you of ‘I’m here, I love you. Please come talk to me if you need anything.’. Make sure you as a parent and guardian are remaining calm. If you’re anxious about the situation, kids tend to feed off of that, “Ruffin said. Another easy tip to stay mentally healthy is unplugging.

“Try to avoid being on social media and TV too much because the constant reminder of everything is not a healthy way to get past what happened,” Ruffin added.

Here are a few more tips from Ruffin:

Don’t hesitate to reach out for help from medical and mental health professionals

Make sure your children feel safe

Try not to be anxious as an adult because that may stir anxiety in children

PTSD is a very real possibility for victims and people who were present during and after the violence

Watch for trouble sleeping, being withdrawn from the family, being angry, tearfulness or crying as signs for mental health needs

If the child shows signs of survivors guilt seek help from a professional

