Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn officially opened Monday. It sits at 2500 Buc-ee’s Boulevard, right off Interstate 85 at Exit 50.

The building is more than 53,470 square feet, and outside it has 120 fueling stations. The store is bringing 200 new jobs to the area with starting pay well above minimum wage!

From the gas to the thousands of snacks, meal and drink options, and the restrooms, Buc-Cee’s is known for offering all of that at top-notch quality. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries are also available.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s recently announced the brand is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri. The first Virginia location was announced in March of this year.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

The doors to the new Buc-ee’s officially opened at 6 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9:30 a.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.