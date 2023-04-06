LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman living in Birmingham found an opossum on top of her pillow right as she was headed to sleep on Friday night.

Now the woman wants to move out of HighPointe Apartments for her safety and that of her three young children.

“I had just made that bed,” said Keontranice Bester. “I was like OK -- take a shower. I’ll get in and get comfortable. Flick the light on. The little opossum just crawled on through. When he seen me, he just turned like... I’m thinking he’ll be more scared of me then I am of him. Well all right then buddy, you can have this. It’s your room cause I’m about to go.”

That offender is forcing Bester out of her bed, her room, and now her apartment.

“He just sitting up there like he own it,” she describes. “Like, if you want to pay this rent buddy -- so be it... I don’t even feel comfortable staying here.”

She’s wanting to leave the apartment complex because of the rodent and a mold issue.

Bester and her three young children ages 2, 4, and 5 are now staying at her mom’s place.

“I have three smaller kids,” she said. “That’s a safety hazard, you know? Immune systems are not as strong as they used to be, right along with COVID and new viruses and strains coming around. I wouldn’t take a risk. I wouldn’t take a chance.”

She first noticed a hole in a wall on Friday hours before finding the critter that night. She believes something chewed the drywall to get through.

Bester says a maintenance worker came out Friday night to capture the rodent, but the hole in the wall remains. It’s worrisome to Bester because other rodents or animals could make their way inside.

“He was told that they was going to contact the contractors to come out Saturday,” she explained. “Here it is Wednesday. As you see, that same hole is still there. Nobody came out.”

We visited the leasing office together to speak with the property manager and Bester left with a paper releasing her from the lease with no penalty. She will also get her deposit back.

Bester says she is ready to move forward and find a better environment, hoping to be completely moved out by this weekend.

The property manager of HighPointe said it was an unfortunate situation, adding they work to address every situation in a timely manner.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
Man killed in deputy-involved-shooting after vehicle pursuit identified

Latest News

Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood
Keeping your packages, home safe during deliveries
Helena Police say it’s safer to leave your packages outside after delivery driver charged with trespassing, theft
Birmingham Recreation in crunch time to hire more lifeguards for summer pool season
For the first time in almost 10 years, Birmingham's west side welcomes a new grocery store....
With Food Giant opening, city leaders hoping for more growth in Five Points West