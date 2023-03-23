LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Upstate boy granted wish to become a police officer now awaiting a heart transplant

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Last January, we met Bennett Gulyas as he was getting his wish to become a police officer granted by Make-A-Wish South Carolina and the Mauldin Police Department.

Bennett, 6, suffers from Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which he developed before birth. It affects normal blood flow through the heart.

More than a year later, Bennett’s wish day is still something the whole family looks back on.

“We talk about it all the time, and he still wears his uniform it still fits,” says Bennett’s Mom Lindsey Gulyas. “He still wears it, he still rides his police car, and anytime he sees a police officer out in public he like runs up to them, and he’s like ‘I’m a police officer too’. So yeah, it’s still very important to him.”

A few months after wish day, Bennett’s heart started having more complications from previous surgeries.

He had a PICC line placed in November, and earlier this year his oxygen started going down, and he started getting more tired.

Bennett was placed on the heart transplant list in December, and the family is currently at MUSC awaiting that transplant.

“As of now, we don’t have a timeline. They don’t want him to get too sick because if he becomes too sick then he’s not eligible anymore for a transplant. So I’m hoping that we will have a heart within the next year, hopefully, six months to a year,” said Lindsey.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Funds approved for Civil Rights District
Marlin Simms shares insight from Miller’s days at Cane Ridge to the player he is now
One-on-one with Alabama’s Brandon Miller’s high school coach
Jeremy Marcel Marbury was stabbed to death in Leeds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.
Man stabbed to death in Leeds
One-on-one with Alabama’s Brandon Miller’s high school coach
Four Auburn Univ. female students report possible drugging by rideshare driver