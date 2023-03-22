LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

BSC still searching for funding as the state closes the door on a potential bailout

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivy seems intent on not providing Birmingham Southern College the aid it needs to keep their doors open. Her communications manager releasing this statement today, “the state does not have plans to use the taxpayers’ public funds to bail out a private college.”

However, the state is not the only government entity considering a potential bailout. Birmingham city leaders discussed a resolution Tuesday that would provide an economic incentive to help support Birmingham Southern if they were able to also secure some funding from the county and the state.

However several council members want additional time to review the proposal moving talks to committee of the whole.

“I just think it is a lot of questions, there are an abundance of questions and that will probably be one of our longer meetings that we have had in my tenure,” said Councilman Clinton Woods.

Councilman Woods wants to wait and see what, and if any level of aid will come in from the county and state.

“They have got some large budget and dollars to allocate and we will be at a better position once they weigh in and make a final decision,” said Woods.

Councilman Hunter Williams says the school has a huge economic impact on the community.

“I think it is important that we signal support to the school,” said Williams.

In his eyes, the council needs to be proactive to avoid a larger problem in the future.

“We don’t want to put together another situation where we have another Carraway Hospital where instead of spending one or two million dollars to keep something afloat, we end up spending $50 million trying to take a 197 acre campus and rehabilitating it so it can be used for a different purpose.”

The committee of the whole meeting where more conversation will occur is set for April 19.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin announces engagement
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers

Latest News

Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Rep. Carns introduces bill to change makeup of Birmingham Water Works Board
Complaints about Birmingham's parking ordinance
The downtown towing issue and what to do if you have been impacted
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on I-65 NB between Prattville and Montgomery.
Leaders in Shelby County are working to secure I-65 expansion project funding
First Alert high temperatures.
FIRST ALERT: Warmer, spring temperatures return to the forecast