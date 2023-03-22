BSC still searching for funding as the state closes the door on a potential bailout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivy seems intent on not providing Birmingham Southern College the aid it needs to keep their doors open. Her communications manager releasing this statement today, “the state does not have plans to use the taxpayers’ public funds to bail out a private college.”

However, the state is not the only government entity considering a potential bailout. Birmingham city leaders discussed a resolution Tuesday that would provide an economic incentive to help support Birmingham Southern if they were able to also secure some funding from the county and the state.

However several council members want additional time to review the proposal moving talks to committee of the whole.

“I just think it is a lot of questions, there are an abundance of questions and that will probably be one of our longer meetings that we have had in my tenure,” said Councilman Clinton Woods.

Councilman Woods wants to wait and see what, and if any level of aid will come in from the county and state.

“They have got some large budget and dollars to allocate and we will be at a better position once they weigh in and make a final decision,” said Woods.

Councilman Hunter Williams says the school has a huge economic impact on the community.

“I think it is important that we signal support to the school,” said Williams.

In his eyes, the council needs to be proactive to avoid a larger problem in the future.

“We don’t want to put together another situation where we have another Carraway Hospital where instead of spending one or two million dollars to keep something afloat, we end up spending $50 million trying to take a 197 acre campus and rehabilitating it so it can be used for a different purpose.”

The committee of the whole meeting where more conversation will occur is set for April 19.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.