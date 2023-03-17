ADPH investigation determines students did not consume raw poultry products at Sugar Creek Elementary School in February

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) revealed that none of the students at Sugar Creek Elementary School consumed raw poultry products at the school on Feb. 23.

The full statement was released by a spokesperson for the ADPH on Friday:

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) determined that the children did not consume raw poultry products at the school, as the products were precooked. Stool specimens, collected as part of the investigation, did not result any pathogens that could be linked to an outbreak. No children were hospitalized, and all have recovered.”

At least one student sought treatment at a hospital and others went home early after eating lunch, according to Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse. One parent said the school served uncooked chicken during lunch, but Shearouse said it is unclear what caused the students to get sick.

“We did have some children in 5th grade get sick,” said Shearouse. “Nauseous and throwing up. Not sure at this point what it was caused from. We are seeking to test the food served to see if we can determine a cause. We are required to save food that was served so that it can be tested if needed.”

The following statement was released by the ADPH on Feb. 24:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), as part of its outbreak investigative procedure, is following up on reports of 26 students from Sugar Creek Elementary School who had symptoms of nausea and vomiting on February 23, 2023. One student visited the emergency room but no hospitalizations have been reported. At this time, all students seem to be recovered or recovering. ADPH is obtaining food and patient specimens for analysis at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery (BCL). No etiologic agent has been determined for this outbreak, at this time. Staying at home when ill, good hand washing and environmental cleaning, proper food handling, and other preventive measures are important to reduce gastrointestinal illnesses.

