WBRC FOX6 News hires Sarah Carter as General Sales Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News welcomes Sarah Thrasher Carter back home to WBRC as the station’s new General Sales Manager. She will tell you without a doubt that WBRC is where she fell in love with television media.

Sarah comes from Spectrum Reach as a local sales manager where she led various aspects of local, political, and digital sales. There, she improved her sales ability and led her team to a doubling of revenue in under four years, exceeding sales goals even in the middle of a pandemic.

She has a strong track record of working with organizations to develop strategic partnerships while identifying market trends to meet future challenges. Sarah has worked directly with both agencies and clients to influence media strategies across various platforms and verticals that deliver results and drive revenue growth.

Sarah brings over 20 years of effective sales experience to WBRC’s team and, of equal importance, to WBRC’s clients. “Having known Sarah for many years, her ability to create win-win relationships with client’s & due to her involvement with radio, broadcast, cable television, and digital marketing, Sarah is a person with invaluable perspective that will undoubtedly help further drive positive revenue results for both her clients & WBRC FOX6 News.” said Jason Mathews, WBRC Vice President/General Manager.

Sarah is a graduate of Auburn University, a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and proudly considers Birmingham home-with her husband Kevin, and her two daughters, Adelaide and Vivian James.

Sarah will begin as General Sales Manager at WBRC Feb. 27.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.