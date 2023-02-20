LIST: College application fees waived during Free App Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is one of several Alabama colleges taking part in the Alabama Commission on Higher Education Free App Week Feb. 20-24.

Free App Week is a statewide effort to help students save money when applying to college.

UA Undergraduate Admissions will offer an application fee waiver for Alabama residents applying to enter as freshmen or transfer students in the summer of fall of 2023.

Applicants must first submit their contact information on the Undergraduate Admissions Free App Week page to receive instructions on how to submit an undergraduate application for free.

Those interested in applying for free must do so by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 24 to waive their application fee.

Here is a list of the participating colleges offering free application:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Allen University

Andrew College

Athens State University

Auburn University at Montgomery

Bevill State Community College

Birmingham-Southern College

Bishop State Community College

Brenau University

Calhoun Community College

Central Alabama Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

Cumberland University

Delta State University

Enterprise State Community College

Faulkner University

Florida Southern College

Gadsden State Community College

Georgia Gwinnett College

Georgia Southwestern State University

Huntingdon College

Jacksonville State University

Jefferson State

Lander University

Lawson State Community College

Lincolm Tech

Lurleen B Wallace Community College

Maryville College

Mercer University

Miles College

Mississippi College

Northeast Alabama Community College

Reid State Technical College

Shelton State Community College

Snead State Community College

South University

Spring Hill College

Stillman College

Talladega College

Talladega College - Athletics

Trenholm State Community College

Troy University

Tuskegee

Union University

University of Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of Mobile

University of Montevallo

University of New Orleans

University of North Alabama

University of South Alabama

University of Tampa

University of Tennessee Southern

University of West Alabama

University of West Florida

University of West Georgia

Wallace Community College-Dothan

Wallace Community College-Selma

Wallace State Community College

