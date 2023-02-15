LawCall
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown

Harvest scene
Harvest scene(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a helicopter crash Wednesday.(WAFF and WAFF viewer)

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact and it is unknown on how many people were on board but there were no survivors. No cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

As of 3:15 p.m. emergency personnel were still putting out the fire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office states that the evening traffic will experience heavy delays in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. Everything south of Hwy. 53 to Jeff Road is closed.

MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson confirmed that the helicopter involved was a Blackhawk, at this time it is unknown on who the owner is.

Officials have closed down Burwell Road and are detouring motorists to Douglas Road.

A WAFF 48 Crew is on the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

