Birmingham City Council to vote on several large projects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is poised to see significant change over the next three years, according to one city leader, if the city council takes action on Tuesday.

The council is due to vote to fund a number of projects including $15 million for the proposed Ensley family fun center at the Birmingham Crossplex, $5 million for the city’s portion of a new amphitheater in north Birmingham, a total of $6 million for improvements to Legion and Rickwood fields, and almost $3.5 million for library improvements.

Council President pro tem Crystal Smitherman says while large projects like the family fun center will take three years to complete, the impact of other projects will be almost immediate.

“When it comes to Rickwood and Legion Field, at Legion Field, we’ll be redoing the restrooms and we’re painting her. Rickwood Field, we’re trying to bring more events out there, so I’m really excited for the things that are coming,” says Smitherman, who also chairs the council’s budget and finance committee.

Smitherman says she has been in conversation with the mayor about the projects and expects the council to approve them.

The Birmingham City Council will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.