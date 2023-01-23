First Alert Weather Extra: Southern Skin Divers

Southern Skin Divers (Fred Hunter/First Alert Weather)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Southern Skin Divers started in Downtown Birmingham in 1953, SCUBA (Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus) was a new invention by none other than Jacque Cousteau himself.

Southern Skin Divers (Fred Hunter/First Alert Weather)

Now 70 years later, Forrest Phillips and his brother Spencer are keeping the tradition alive. Surprisingly, they are the oldest SCUBA School in the country, still teaching classes at their indoor pool facility and taking students on diving expeditions from the Gulf of Mexico to the Indian Ocean to the Bering Sea where they make annual summer sojourns to dive for gold!

Southern Skin Divers (Fred Hunter/First Alert Weather)

Forrest talks about a lifetime of adventure; his spearfishing accomplishments and the thrill students find when they take that first breath underwater.

Southern Skin Divers (Fred Hunter/First Alert Weather)

They can even take a novice and let him experience that unique experience.

Southern Skin Divers (Fred Hunter/First Alert Weather)

Forrest loves to share the experience with anyone who is looking for a new adventure or just hoping to check one more thing off their “bucket list.”

Southern Skin Divers (Fred Hunter/First Alert Weather)

Diver Down!

Southern Skin Divers (Fred Hunter/First Alert Weather)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.