First Alert Weather Extra: Southern Skin Divers
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southern Skin Divers
Southern Skin Divers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Southern Skin Divers started in Downtown Birmingham in 1953, SCUBA (Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus) was a new invention by none other than Jacque Cousteau himself.

Southern Skin Divers
Southern Skin Divers

Now 70 years later, Forrest Phillips and his brother Spencer are keeping the tradition alive. Surprisingly, they are the oldest SCUBA School in the country, still teaching classes at their indoor pool facility and taking students on diving expeditions from the Gulf of Mexico to the Indian Ocean to the Bering Sea where they make annual summer sojourns to dive for gold!

Southern Skin Divers
Southern Skin Divers

Forrest talks about a lifetime of adventure; his spearfishing accomplishments and the thrill students find when they take that first breath underwater.

Southern Skin Divers
Southern Skin Divers

They can even take a novice and let him experience that unique experience.

Southern Skin Divers
Southern Skin Divers

Forrest loves to share the experience with anyone who is looking for a new adventure or just hoping to check one more thing off their “bucket list.”

Southern Skin Divers
Southern Skin Divers

Diver Down!

Southern Skin Divers
Southern Skin Divers

