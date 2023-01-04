Experts share what to do if you “fishtail” while driving in the rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Tuesday’s storms heading into the overnight hours, experts are warning drivers to be extra careful out on the roads, because many of them are likely slick and dark from the heavy rain.

AAA experts said the number one thing you can do to avoid an accident in the rain is drive slow. That may seem obvious, but Clay Ingram with AAA said speeding in rain all depends on how good your tires are. He said if you start to speed or accelerate too quickly, you could temporarily lose control of your car, by fishtailing, skidding or sliding.

He said keep your foot off the accelerator and try to drive at a constant speed. But, if you do find yourself sliding or fishtailing, Ingram said don’t make any sudden movements.

“Immediately take your foot off the gas,” Ingram said. “Put your foot on the brake, but don’t hit them very hard. Very lightly touch the breaks, then you want to look and steer in the direction you want to go.”

Ingram said the worst thing you can do when fishtailing is jerking the steering wheel or slamming on the breaks or accelerator. He said any of those things are just going to make gaining control again harder.

