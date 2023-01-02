Cheerleader with Down Syndrome participates in Citrus Bowl pregame ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The college football post season continues today with the Citrus Bowl being played in Orlando, Florida . A cheerleader from West Alabama will be part of the pre-game festivities.

WBRC spoke to Markeceia Erby and her mom Carolyn Roshell-Erby before they left for the Citrus Bowl. “Kecie”, which is short for Markeceia, is a senior who attends Tuscaloosa’s Bryant High School. The 18 year-old was born with Down Syndrome and she has participated in cheerleading since middle school. Kecia was part of the 2022 Alabama Special Olympics Unified Cheerleading Team that competed in Orlando in July.

Monday morning, she’ll participate in another unified cheerleading event to get fans excited before the game. “I’m so excited. This is my first opportunity to be in the Citrus Bowl. Cause it’s just like we’re all really excited about being there so we can show spirit,” Markeceia said.

The family drove from Tuscaloosa early Friday morning to get to Orlando in time for cheerleading practices for the game.

“It does my heart good. She is one who really performs when people really give her that opportunity and someone puts forth the effort to make sure that she’s doing her best,” Carolyn Roshell-Erby said.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl kicks off at noon today in Orlando.

