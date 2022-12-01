Over 50 affordable homes set to help revitalize the Pratt City community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New neighbors will soon be moving into the North Pratt community. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is partnering with Birmingham and several banks to break ground on an affordable housing project.

The community leaders who spoke at the groundbreaking are thankful and excited for the development. They are excited because this development will bring 52 new homes to the area. In turn growing the Shadow Brook community, an area that was devastated by a tornado over a decade ago.

The city and county leaders are also thankful because there are a number of entities that are coming together to make it happen.

Ed Gorman with the NCRC broke down how the housing will be affordable.

He said with the help of the city and the bank capital they are trying to keep prices down so people can afford the new homes.

They are working with banks to give affordable mortgages, better down payment assistance, better closing cost help.

All in effort to revitalize this community and to give an opportunity to those who want to become a homeowner.

“When I walked out my door I saw nothing moving, nothing growing, it is kind of depressing. So to see something moving, something really happening now? It’s exciting,” said Neighborhood Resident Betty Smith.

Construction is set to begin in the Spring and the hope is that the first set of homes will be complete by the summer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.