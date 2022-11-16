Birmingham City Council approves millions of dollars for Pratt City redevelopment

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pratt City is getting millions of dollars to build dozens of affordable homes.

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday morning to allocate the money.

City leaders said they plan to break ground in North Pratt in early December to start building 52 new homes.

The president of the North Pratt Neighborhood Association said she’s excited for construction to begin.

A deadly tornado destroyed much of Pratt City over 11 years ago.

Since then, the community has wanted to see more development come to the area.

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved about $3 million to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to build 52 new homes.

“We’re really excited that the city has heard the voices of the people from this area and that we really desired homeownership-based housing in terms of redeveloping the area.”

President of the neighborhood association, Faith Abraham, said she believes the money will be a step in the right direction to revitalize her community.

“We wanted people in the area who bought into the area who lived here and would be willing to work together and collaborate to evolve this area into the economic base in the community with a quality of living that would make our children and grandchildren want to move back here,” Abraham said.

Deputy Director of Housing Programs for the City of Birmingham, Cory Stallworth, said the homes will be located off Pratt Highway.

Each will be priced between $185,000 and $200,000.

Abraham says that’s a fair price that will hopefully increase existing property values.

“We have this opportunity to have more people in the neighborhood. That helps our economic base, it helps us with community development having more people to participate and contribute to the neighborhood and to further expand Pratt City’s legacy and history,” Abraham said.

Construction is set to start early next month and is expected to take two years to complete.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.