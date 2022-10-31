Tuscaloosa PD investigating interstate shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is being diverted and an investigation is underway after a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa Monday morning.

Tuscaloosa Police responded after a call came in from a 19-year-old who said they’d been injured when gunfire came through his windshield.

He said he’d been traveling south between the 72 and 73 mile markers around 7:30 a.m. when someone from another vehicle began firing shots. He was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where he is being treated.

Interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa (wbrc)

Interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa (wbrc)

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 73.

No word yet on any arrests.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.