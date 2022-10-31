LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa PD investigating interstate shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is being diverted and an investigation is underway after a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa Monday morning.

Tuscaloosa Police responded after a call came in from a 19-year-old who said they’d been injured when gunfire came through his windshield.

He said he’d been traveling south between the 72 and 73 mile markers around 7:30 a.m. when someone from another vehicle began firing shots. He was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where he is being treated.

Interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa
Interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa(wbrc)
Interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa
Interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa(wbrc)

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 73.

No word yet on any arrests.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police on the scene at the CVS in Homewood after a shooting that left one victim in...
UPDATE: Victim dies after being shot at CVS Pharmacy
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Tens of thousands of fans joined together at Legion Field for the 81st annual Magic City Classic.
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

Latest News

AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD John Cohen
38-year-old Cortney Dion Price.
2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield
Source: WBRC Video
Alabama Farmers will benefit from debt relief program
Source: WBRC video
Ribbon Cutting For Community Development Center