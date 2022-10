BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween doesn’t get any cuter than this!

Nurses at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center hand-made some cute Halloween costumes for babies in the NICU.

Just look how adorable they are.

Baby Starbucks Cup (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Peanut Butter and Jelly (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Unicorn (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Piglet (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Mermaid (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Hawaii (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Ninja Turtle (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Sushi (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Butterfly (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Elvis (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Jake from State Farm (Brookwood Baptist Medical)

Baby Gnome (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Baby Old Lady (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

