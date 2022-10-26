Magic City Classic returns to Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Alabama State University Hornets for the Magic City Classic this weekend.

Ticket sales spread across 32 states, meaning people from all over the U.S. will be in town. The economic impact is expected to be $23 million for the city of Birmingham.

This is the 81st annual classic. Alabama A&M currently holds the trophy.

Events begin with the Classic Kickoff at Protective Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6-9 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Magic City Parade starts marching through the streets in downtown Birmingham at 8 a.m., followed by the tailgate party at 10 a.m.

The Bulldogs and Hornets kickoff at 2:30 p.m., and the game is followed by a concert featuring by Big Boi.

This is the last year in the contract for Legion Field. Executive Director of the Magic City Classic, Perren King, said the game will stay in Birmingham, but there is no word yet on if there will be a venue change.

“Both schools are going to be playing in Birmingham, Alabama. Both sitting presidents that were here, and now going to the other event, are going to get with Mayor Woodfin and his team and kind of hammer out what that looks like. There’s no trepidation, no anxiety about what next year looks like. Next is in Birmingham, Alabama. Both sitting presidents will decide what venue, if that’s a conversation that they want to have,” said King.

There are still tickets available for the Classic. You can find the schedule of events here.

