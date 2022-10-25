LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Irondale mayor discusses new development to attract tourism, homeowners to city

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce held “Biscuits and Business with the Mayor.” The event gave Mayor James Stewart Jr. an opportunity to share with business owners an update on developments and plans in Irondale.

Stewart started 2022 off with 22 goals. Part of that was to create a brand for the city that would help market what they offer and boost the economy.

The city has also purchased $15 million worth of land. Part of that land will be used to create a recreation destination in Irondale, complete with biking and hiking trails.

Stewart hopes the developments will attract tourist and homeowners, but also says the plans are already attracting people to the area.

“Irondale is moving forward to becoming one of the best municipalities in Jefferson County to live in, and we want to make sure that we are leading innovation in our city as well as outside of our city,” said Stewart.

The master plan for the park is set to be unveiled Nov. 10.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
School Closings Today
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
Severe potential Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible after lunchtime on Tuesday
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Cornell Richards, 39.
Former employee of Grandview Hospital arrested for sexual assault of multiple people
Storm shelters
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Preliminary hearing set for Marcus Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
$1 million approved for Birmingham Talks.
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks