Irondale mayor discusses new development to attract tourism, homeowners to city

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce held “Biscuits and Business with the Mayor.” The event gave Mayor James Stewart Jr. an opportunity to share with business owners an update on developments and plans in Irondale.

Stewart started 2022 off with 22 goals. Part of that was to create a brand for the city that would help market what they offer and boost the economy.

The city has also purchased $15 million worth of land. Part of that land will be used to create a recreation destination in Irondale, complete with biking and hiking trails.

Stewart hopes the developments will attract tourist and homeowners, but also says the plans are already attracting people to the area.

“Irondale is moving forward to becoming one of the best municipalities in Jefferson County to live in, and we want to make sure that we are leading innovation in our city as well as outside of our city,” said Stewart.

The master plan for the park is set to be unveiled Nov. 10.

