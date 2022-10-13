LawCall
Worlds of Work returns to Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Worlds of Work Expo (WOW) is back just as its organizers intended, in person. It was called off two years ago and then held virtually last year because of COVID-19.

It starts Thursday morning, Oct. 13, at Shelton State Community College. Tents have been set up where kids can visit stations that represent 11 different “worlds of work,” which are types of jobs available to them in West Alabama. Exhibits at WOW are hands-on. Students will be able to see things like welding, medical equipment and more.

This event is for 9th graders from 12 different school systems across West Alabama, according to West Alabama Works Executive Director Donny Jones.

Organizers believe the event encourages kids to start taking some classes in high school and start their careers much sooner.

“Help them see the different career pathways that are in our region, the great career pathways we have. Then what classes they can take to actually achieve that goal,” Jones added.

WOW is a two-day event Thursday night, there’s even something scheduled for the parents of high school students where they can interact with their kids at some of the WOW workshops. The event ends on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

