Birmingham City Council approves measure allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is one step closer to allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

The city council approved an ordinance authorizing the operation of medical cannabis dispensaries.

The city council passed the measure by seven votes and one abstention giving the city permission to allow the sale and use of medical marijuana within the Birmingham city limits.

But Mayor Randall Woodfin said the state still has many hurdles to clear before this actually starts happening here.

The mayor said there is high interest to bring this service to Birmingham, stressing that these dispensaries will not be used for recreational purposes.

The medical marijuana will be dispensed in liquid form and will only be available to patients and caregivers who have valid medical marijuana cards and prescriptions.

In fact, you won’t even be allowed into these facilities without these documents.

The state is heavily regulating these dispensaries and has strict requirements for security.

They cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, childcare, or daycare facility.

Assistant City Attorney, Julie Barnard, said there will be a limited number of licenses issued across the state, and said only a total of nine would be issued in all of Jefferson County.

Mayor Woodfin said this alternative treatment could help a lot of people.

“I think we know the state of Alabama unfortunately is last in a lot of things including health, and all types of diseases exist not only in this state but particularly in this community and in our city. I think having the opportunity as a state to offer alternative medicine puts us in a position to ease pain and possibly save lives as well,” Mayor Woodfin said.

The state is in control of the licensing so applications will not come to the city council for consideration.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will review all applications, and licenses will be issued in July 2023.

