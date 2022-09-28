Homewood mainstay Nabeel’s is closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood neighborhood favorite restaurant is closing after more than four decades in business. Nabeel’s owner, Ramsey Duck, said Nabeel’s Cafe will close Friday night, September 30, 2022.

Duck said the restaurant opened in 1972. Duck purchased Nabeel’s in 2017.

He told WBRC FOX6 News several issues led to the closing including rent, the cost of supplies and paying staff became overwhelming.

Duck says business has been good, but not good enough to maintain.

