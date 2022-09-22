LawCall
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate.

A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.

ADOC officials said the incident started when 44-year-old inmate, Jimmy Norman, climbed to the roof of Elmore Correctional Facility’s chapel on September 14.

This prompted Officer Ell White and other prison guards to try to remove him.

White is now on mandatory leave pending an investigation by ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division.

An ADOC spokesperson said Norman is alive and described his condition as “fine.”

He is serving a 15-year sentence for breaking into cars in Madison County.

