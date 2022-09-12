Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kroger is now operating a delivery center in Birmingham that delivers groceries straight to your front door, and it’s delivering thousands of orders a week already.

Kroger’s closest physical store to Birmingham is in Huntsville, but their fulfillment center in Birmingham operates in tandem with a distribution center in Atlanta.

Orders placed online are picked up in Atlanta, trucked to Birmingham, and then delivered to your home in refrigerated vans.

Kroger cut the ribbon on the Birmingham fulfillment center in June and has seen steady growth in orders since.

“Last week we processed almost 2,000 orders, this week we’re on pace to process almost 3,000 deliveries at home,” said David Matthews, a Regional General Manager for Kroger.

Matthews says this model of online fulfillment with dedicated distribution centers allows Kroger to fulfill orders efficiently.

“When we talk about fresh, one of the benefits of being in Atlanta, is we’re right next door to the distribution center, so the moment the distribution center gets a fresh load from one of our growers, they do their process of checking, and then my order comes over that same day, roughly a few hours later,” said Matthews.

He says a shopping trip that might take a family more than an hour, can be fulfilled by pickers in about 15 minutes, and then delivered to your door.

Delivery fees are $6.95, or you can enroll in a yearly subscription service that also provides some other benefits.

