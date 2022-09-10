LawCall
Alabama takes on Texas in Austin

Will Anderson at Bama practice
Will Anderson at Bama practice(SEC Media)
By The Associated Press and WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Tex. (WBRC) - Top-ranked Alabama meets Texas Saturday for the first time since a national championship matchup in January 2010. That Alabama win marked the first of Nick Saban’s six national titles with the Crimson Tide.

Beating Saban and Alabama would be a statement for Texas and second-year coach Steve Sarkisian that the Longhorns are ready to ascend again.

The Crimson Tide are big road favorites behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and rush linebacker Will Anderson.

