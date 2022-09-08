One in custody after person shot in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are investigating after one person was shot on September 8, 2022.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to Filter Buy in the Brecon area of Talladega. There, they found a 21-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to UAB hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Investigators believe that there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect before the shooting. Authorities with the Talladega County Drug Task Force apprehended the suspect.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

