Over Easy prepares to close after serving customers for more than a decade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another Birmingham restaurant is closing its doors after serving customers for more than a decade.

Over Easy made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The owner said they managed to stay afloat at the peak of the pandemic, but a shortage of available and reliable employees, coupled with inflation, led them to make the tough decision to close permanently.

“It really started when COVID started. We were just never able to recover the way that we wanted to.”

Steven Jackson is the owner of Over Easy, where he and his loyal staff have served customers for nearly 12 years.

“Numbers way behind where we were before COVID and eventually, you’ve got to stop the bleeding…and it’s done,” Jackson explained.

Jackson said the nationwide hiring shortage played a major role in the tough decision to close.

He said in a lot ways, that was tougher than dealing with the shutdown and then operating at half capacity when they were finally able to reopen.

“‘Cause we knew at least what we were getting into, but with the labor shortage, you just never have known from day-to-day the situation you would be in. Who would be at work, if you’d have enough people to cover the shift,” Jackson explained.

And inflation was the final straw.

“We sell a whole lot of eggs and my cost of eggs had gone up at one point 350%. So, it’s really difficult to manage your cost of goods when they’re up 350%,” Jackson said.

Jackson said eggs are just one example, but the cost of many other menu items went up as well, and sadly, Over Easy isn’t alone.

According to the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, 59% of Alabama operators said business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago.

And 65% of restaurants took on new loan debt to stay afloat.

Those loans are coming due now, and the association wants local lawmakers to step in.

“You’ll see in other states, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, the legislatures took money from the American Rescue Plan and helped their small businesses and we’ve yet to see that happen in Alabama. The legislature has another billion dollars that they can allocate, and we’d like to see some relief come to our small businesses,” said President & CEO of the Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association, Mindy Hanan.

Jackson said he’s grateful for the staff and the loyal customers that have stuck beside him through this difficult time.

Friday is the last day you’ll be able to enjoy a meal at Over Easy.

Jackson said the closing is bittersweet, but he remains hopeful that a new opportunity is coming soon.

