Medical cannabis sales approved in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders gave a stamp of approval that will allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city.

The council voted 5 to two Tuesday night on the proposal. That vote means people who want to sell medical marijuana can start getting a license and that process starts Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The Tuscaloosa City Council’s vote comes a year after Alabama lawmakers legalized the sale of medical marijuana. That same law created a regulatory framework for medical marijuana in Alabama. Alabama Cannabis Commission Director John McMillan says Tuscaloosa is now among a handful of municipalities in the state to open the door to businesses that want to sell medical marijuana.

“Well, your next step, that’s pretty much it. The last piece of legislature says within 7 days of the passing resolution by the governing body whether it’s the city or county is obligated to notify the commission that, that has occurred, so then we would know that it’s okay to license the dispensaries that plan to operate and apply for a license,” said Alabama Cannabis Commission Director John McMillan.

John McMillan says at this point he hasn’t received any calls from any interested in parities but he said they’re coming.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.