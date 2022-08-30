LawCall
2 Birmingham police officers injured in pursuit, capture of carjacking suspects

Birmingham police officers injured during chase, foot pursuit.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm two officers were injured during a chase Monday evening that police say ended in the Collegeville neighborhood with the capture of two carjacking suspects.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, a north precinct officer spotted a Toyota 4Runner they say was taken Sunday night in an armed robbery.

Before the BPD officer could start a traffic stop, we’re told the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.

Officers chased the vehicle from the 600 block of Graymont Avenue to the 3000 block of 29th Avenue North near the Collegeville entrance.

That’s when the vehicle collided into a concrete barrier.

Police say that’s when multiple suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers pursued the suspects and we’re told they took at least two male suspects into custody.

During the high speed chase and the foot pursuit that followed, two officers were injured.

Officials say an adult male officer suffered a pretty serious hip injury and was barely able to walk. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A female officer also suffered what officials called a non-serious injury. She was taken to an area hospital by police vehicle for treatment.

Officials say multiple firearms and ski masks were recovered from the scene.

Police believe all suspects are in custody, saying they were working to determine if a third person was in the vehicle. They say officers are heavily patrolling the area just in case.


