Multiple people injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting in Birmingham

Fatal shooting on Finely Blvd
Fatal shooting on Finely Blvd(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police.

It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m.

According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and headed toward the scene. Upon arrival officers found a man in an alleyway who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, three other men were taken to UAB hospital, one of them with life threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the victims were targeted. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department.

