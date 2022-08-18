LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

World Games asking Jefferson County for millions to help pay back debt to vendors

JeffCo Commission considering money to help World Games deficit
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games officials are now working to raise enough money to pay back 14 million dollars in debt owed to dozens of global and local vendors.

World Games leaders and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the city for an extra five million dollars as a way to raise the money back. Officials are also asking the Jefferson County Commission, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, and private partners.

Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said the county has already given five million dollars to the games, but now they want another four million dollars. If approved, Knight said the money would likely have to come out of reserve funds or potentially next year’s budget.

But, even county departments are on the list of unpaid vendors. Knight said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is estimating 1.2 million dollars owed by the games to pay for deputy overtime. He said the deputies have been paid for their time, but this would be to pay back the department.

Knight said he believes all four entities should help because the vendors deserved to be paid, but he’s not sure if it will pass the commission.

“Some have said we didn’t get anything out of it,” Knight said. “It’s very close. I would say there is no unity at this point, so we’ll discuss it and hopefully we can pass it to close the books on The World Games.”

The commission will discuss the topic on August 18 at their meeting, but they won’t vote on the issue until the first week of September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia

Latest News

Auto mechanics in Birmingham are noticing more people putting off vehicle maintenance because...
Birmingham mechanic says drivers are delaying auto maintenance because of inflation
Trussville Homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
Trussville Homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
Inflation causing some people to skip car repairs
Inflation causing some people to skip car repairs
Trussville family waiting nine months with tarp on roof
Trussville family waiting nine months with tarp on roof