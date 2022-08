BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tua Tagovailoa is a married man, according to a marriage license record from the Broward County, Florida Clerk’s office. The record is posted online.

The record shows Tagovailoa married Annah Gore on July 18, 2022.

The former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins star quarterback has not yet confirmed the news.

SLATER SCOOP: Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring.



Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.