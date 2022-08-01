LawCall
2 teens killed in early morning accident in Cullman Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County early Monday morning August 1, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Caden A. Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when Rodgers somehow drove off the road and struck a utility poll. Troopers said both victims died at the scene.

The crash occurred around 1:21 a.m. on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond, in Cullman County, according to troopers.


Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

