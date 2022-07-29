LawCall
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
By David Buchholz
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Renovations have begun on a unique home in the Roebuck Springs neighborhood of Birmingham.

Known as the Roebuck Castle by many residents, the home has a unique look, but has spent the last 10 to 15 years abandoned and falling apart.

Now, local business owner, and reality TV star Paul Mielke is moving in, and getting the house back in shape.

Mielke, along with his contractor, Joseph Holt, will spend the next four to five months renovating the home.

“Me and Paul, we always take on the ones that nobody wants,” said Holt, “but when we get finished with them, everybody be like man I didn’t think it could come back alive.”

“This lines up right with our vision as a company, it’s a lot more eco-friendly to redo a house than to build one,” said Mielke, “and you know that’s something that we’re into and we’re just trying to do our part.”

Mielke and Holt plan to salvage as much of the exterior of the home as they can and will keep it’s unique exterior look, but say most of the inside needs to be rebuilt.

The ceiling caved in some parts of the home, and rain fell through, causing extensive damage inside.

You can follow along with the renovations on Mielke’s Instagram page.

You may know Mielke from his work on A&E’s reality TV show “Flipping Down South” where he and business partners buy homes to flip in the Birmingham area, however, the Roebuck Castle won’t be featured on the show.

Mielke also teased a TV new project to be announced soon on A&E that will be 13 episodes this Spring.

