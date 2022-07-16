New Homewood restaurant to open July 19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new restaurant opens in Homewood Tuesday! The Battery is described as an upscale southern kitchen, with a sports bar feel.

We say sports bar feel because the new eatery offers five tv’s on the porch and 10 more inside.

Executive Chef Jeffrey Compton said the menu features steakhouse options including a swordfish dish as well as apps and sandwiches for some lunch time grub.

The Battery serves local beer favorites in addition to their cocktail and wine list.

Compton is ready to welcome guests next week!

“We really just want to become a staple in the community, we want to be here for special events, and events in the neighborhood, we want to be remembered, something people come back an talk about daily,” Compton said.

Compton said he hopes to teach customers about how food is grown and sourced for The Battery!

To start out, the restaurant will open at 11 a.m. daily.

